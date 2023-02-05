Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.

NYSE SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $177.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

