Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.