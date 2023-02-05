Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.05.

Shares of SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $177.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

