Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $177.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.