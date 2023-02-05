Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,404 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Insider Transactions at OLO

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.