Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 10,517 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 645,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $933,565.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,005,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,805,513.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $933,565.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,005,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,805,513.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $95,634.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,524 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $175.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

