Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $81.68 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

