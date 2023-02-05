SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $405,284 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Further Reading

