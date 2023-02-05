Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Standex International Stock Down 1.9 %

SXI traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.54. 132,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

