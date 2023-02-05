STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.77 million and approximately $252,436.81 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

