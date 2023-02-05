STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.09 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.77 million and $346,431.66 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

