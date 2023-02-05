StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 1.2 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

