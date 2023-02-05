StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Down 1.2 %
Atlantic American stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
