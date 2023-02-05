StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance
Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.