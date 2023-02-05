StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
