StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

