StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
