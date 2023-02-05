StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

First United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Institutional Trading of First United

First United Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First United during the third quarter worth $212,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First United by 14.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First United in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

