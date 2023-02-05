StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

