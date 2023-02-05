StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
