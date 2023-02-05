StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

