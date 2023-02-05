StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.84.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.