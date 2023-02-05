StockNews.com Lowers Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NASDAQ:KE opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $26.13.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
