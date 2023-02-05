StockNews.com Lowers Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

