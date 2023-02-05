Storj Achieves Market Cap of $170.23 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $170.23 million and $42.00 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002714 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.
About Storj
Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Storj
