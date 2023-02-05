StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $62.48 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00427315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,690.58 or 0.29141393 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00423668 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

