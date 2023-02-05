STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.16 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. STP has a market capitalization of $84.16 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00224555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04675466 USD and is down -11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $91,091,616.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.