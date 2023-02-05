Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,044,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

PNFP stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

