Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

