Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
Shares of SNCY opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
