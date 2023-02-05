Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,394 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,793,000 after buying an additional 1,230,562 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,544,000 after buying an additional 735,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,180,000 after buying an additional 479,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,738,000 after buying an additional 458,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

SLF opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

