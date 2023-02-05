SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 320,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 96,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.23 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $769.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

