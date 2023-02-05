Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$51.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.58.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$35.79 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$59.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.19.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.3299997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

