Swipe Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $153.17 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 553,754,749 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

