Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $81.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Swiss Re Price Performance

SSREY opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

