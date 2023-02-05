Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,883 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

