Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

