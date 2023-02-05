Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,677 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

TSN stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

