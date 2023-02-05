Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

