Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 133,900.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.56 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

