Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $66.87 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

