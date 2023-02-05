Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

