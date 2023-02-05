Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNT. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.75).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 83 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 360.40 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £760.82 million and a P/E ratio of 814.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.07.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

