Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,926 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.72 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

