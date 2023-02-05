Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $132.72 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $132.72 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,364.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00588581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00185562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,395,209 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.