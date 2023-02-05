T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded up 231.2% against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $179,286.77 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00009498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00427986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.29191967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00423239 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 2.19195988 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96,675.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

