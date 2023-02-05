Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

