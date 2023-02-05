TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,093 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PNW opened at $75.88 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

