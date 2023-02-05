TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 371,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after buying an additional 121,834 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

