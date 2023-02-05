TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $641,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $562.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.33. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.