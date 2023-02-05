TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.