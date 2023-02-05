TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 270.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 119.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $87,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

