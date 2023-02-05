TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

