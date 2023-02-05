TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

