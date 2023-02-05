TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

