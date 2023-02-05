TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised TeamViewer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

TeamViewer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

