TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.80% of TechTarget worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

